Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.69.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

