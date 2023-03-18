Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Cut by Analyst

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

NYSE CUZ opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.