Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increased by Analyst

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

