Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICF International Trading Down 1.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $106.72 on Friday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

