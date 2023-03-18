Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

