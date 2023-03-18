Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

