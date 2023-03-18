Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Securities lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.