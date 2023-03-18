Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QFTA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

