RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

