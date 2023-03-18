REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in REE Automotive by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 195,259 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

