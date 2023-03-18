Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $161,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:RF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

