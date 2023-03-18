Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,148,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 460,304 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

