Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,767.55

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,767.55 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 4,262 ($51.94). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,110 ($50.09), with a volume of 120,181 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($42.90) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Renishaw Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,584.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,970.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,767.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Renishaw Cuts Dividend
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
