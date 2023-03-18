Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,767.55

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,767.55 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 4,262 ($51.94). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,110 ($50.09), with a volume of 120,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($42.90) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,584.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,970.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,767.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,591.19%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

