Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($5.73) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.86) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($7.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.40) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.27).

RTO opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.59. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.89). The company has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,905.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

