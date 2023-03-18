Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DICE Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DICE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

