Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.