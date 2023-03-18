Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
Featured Stories
