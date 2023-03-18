Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

