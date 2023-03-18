Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($322.58) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €237.10 ($254.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €233.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €193.06. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a one year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

