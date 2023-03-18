Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head-To-Head Survey

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rightscorp and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Advantage has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A First Advantage 7.98% 13.21% 7.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Advantage $810.02 million 2.49 $64.60 million $0.42 32.55

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

First Advantage beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

(Get Rating)

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.