Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %

TEL opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

