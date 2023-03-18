Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

