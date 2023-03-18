Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 125,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

