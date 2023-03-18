Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of AKAM opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,333 shares of company stock worth $600,961 and sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

