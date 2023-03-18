Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

