Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

