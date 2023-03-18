Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.87 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,346.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,454.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,030.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also

