Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

