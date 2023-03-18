Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.85 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

