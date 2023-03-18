Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

