Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 140,140 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

