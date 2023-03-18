Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,324 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

