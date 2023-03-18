Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 7,779 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

ESS stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.07 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

