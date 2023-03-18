Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.