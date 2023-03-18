Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PHM opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.