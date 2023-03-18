Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 142,433 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4 %

DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.