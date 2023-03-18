Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,246 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Price Performance

Insider Activity at Qualys

QLYS stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,753 shares of company stock worth $1,826,493. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.