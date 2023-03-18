Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,711 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $296.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.90. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

