Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 300,000 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TPG were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -999.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.