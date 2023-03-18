Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 46,882 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,882 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

