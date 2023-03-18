Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,347 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

