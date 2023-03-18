Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,915 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

