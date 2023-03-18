Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,600 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

