Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $513.74

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.74 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.36). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.34), with a volume of 8,201 shares.

Robert Walters Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.74.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,038.46%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

