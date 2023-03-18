Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as high as C$6.12. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 282,475 shares changing hands.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

