Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $953.05

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.05 ($11.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($12.19). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 944.50 ($11.51), with a volume of 1,359,670 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($12.98) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 953.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,415.09%.

In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($24,372.43). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

