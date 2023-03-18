Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSL. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.85 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

