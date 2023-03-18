Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.30 ($7.85) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.24 ($6.70) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

