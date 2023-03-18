Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.59

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €136.59 ($146.87) and traded as high as €149.98 ($161.27). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €148.88 ($160.09), with a volume of 1,549,048 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €150.30 and a 200 day moving average of €136.59.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.