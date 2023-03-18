Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.73

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.73 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 629,847 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.87 million, a PE ratio of 354.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).
