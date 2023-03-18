Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

